On the Road Again

By the time you read these words, I should be either en route to or have arrived in Massachusetts. I will be attending the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s conference in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The event is sponsored by a long, long list of participating genealogy societies. You can see the list at: http://www.nergc.org. Past NERGC conferences have attracted 800 or more attendees. I suspect this year’s event will be at least as popular.

After the conference is over, I plan to “piggy back” another trip to visit my grandchildren. I should return home on May 4 although I will only be home for a few days before leaving on another trip .

As usual, I will be traveling with a Chromebook computer along with other gadgets that should keep me in touch with the newsletter. However, I will be busy while at the conference and may not have as much time as usual to post new articles. However, I suspect there will be an article or two posted describing the events at the NERGC conference.

In the meantime, you can read more about the NERGC conference at: http://www.nergc.org.

Thank you for your patience.