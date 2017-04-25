To Celebrate DNA Day, MyHeritage is Offering a Discount on Every DNA Test Kit Ordered

· April 25, 2017 · DNA · No Comments

Today, April 25, is DNA Day. To celebrate, MyHeritage is offering the readers of this newsletter a discount on every MyHeritage DNA purchase between now and Sunday, April 30th. If you have been thinking of testing your DNA, or the DNA of one of your relatives, now might be a good time to do so.

The offer is free shipping on every MyHeritage DNA purchase. With this promotion, worth $12, and the introductory price of $79, you can obtain the best deal possible.

Again, this special offer will be valid until Sunday, April 30th, and in order to take advantage of it, you will need to enter the following coupon code in the DNA checkout page (after clicking on “Get a coupon code?”):

eogn_dnaday

Make sure you enter that coupon code in the DNA checkout page in order to obtain the discount.

You also might like to view the video shown below. It is also available on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/ocuRPRbxtnk.

