Findmypast Encourage Budding Genealogists to Get Started with Five Days of Free Access to Over 1.8 Billion Essential Records

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

From Thursday 27th April until 1st May 2017, over 1.9 billion birth marriage, death & and census records will be completely free to search and explore at Findmypast

This includes 595 million UK BMDs, the largest collection available online, over 80 million exclusive parish records you won’t find anywhere else, over 13 million Catholic Sacramental Registers covering England, Ireland, Scotland & the US, and over 168 million United States Marriages

London, UK, 27th April 2017

Findmypast is encouraging fledgling family historians to start their journey of discovery by providing five days of free access to their entire collection of birth, marriage, death and census records. From 09:00 BST, 27th April until 23:00 BST, May 1st 2017, all record matches on Findmypast Family trees and the 1.9 billion records they cover will be completely free to view and explore.



By providing free access to these essential beginner records, Findmypast aims to help budding genealogists start building their family tree and discover new ancestors through their records. Researchers will also be provided with daily getting started guides, expert insights and useful how-to blogs over the course of the free access period. A free webinar entitled “Start Your Family History Journey” will also be broadcast at 4pm BST, Friday April 28th.

For the next five days, all visitors to Findmypast will be able to access all of the following records for free;

Over 595 million UK birth, marriages & death records including exclusive parish collections

The Catholic Heritage Archive – a rich archive of over 13 million baptisms, marriages, burials & Sacramental registers from Ireland, Scotland, Westminster, Birmingham and Philadelphia – only available on Findmypast

Over 370 million US & Canadian vital records

Over 9 million Irish census records including the 1901 & 1911 census – the only Irish censuses to survive intact

Over 27 million Australian & New Zealand BMDS

Over 257 million UK census records including all intact national censuses and a variety of early census fragments

Over 704 million US & Canadian Census records

Over 487,000 Australian & New Zealand Census records

All 1.9 billion records covered by the free access period are automatically matched against the names, dates and locations stored in Findmypast’s online Family Tree Builder. As information is added, Findmypast does all the hard work by sifting through the archives to instantly identify potential matches. Once potential matches have been made, users can quickly and easily review possible leads before adding the relevant information to their tree.

Keeping a tree on Findmypast is the first step towards exploring their archive of more than 8 billion records from around the world, more than 1 billion of which aren’t available anywhere else online.