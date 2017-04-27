How to Manage Your Family’s Digital Assets

I am proud to announce that an article I wrote is now available on FamilySearch.orgHow to Manage Your Family’s Digital Assets. The article begins:

“In our digitally integrated lives, we create and share most of our pictures and home videos with snazzy digital cameras, incredible smart phones, or other easily portable devices. We download music purchases and perhaps even keep only digital receipts of our purchases through photos or emails. Someone said, “That [choose your device of choice] is so versatile that it can take pictures, chop celery, and keep us in touch with relatives as far away as Samoa.”

“Now that we have all these digital devices, have we figured out what to do with the fruits of those devices—the mounds of digital files and sources we amass daily, weekly, monthly, yearly? What do we do with all our personal digital content that makes up our digital lives?”

You can read the entire article at: http://media.familysearch.org/how-to-manage-your-familys-digital-assets/.

