Book Review: The Missing Man

· April 28, 2017 · Books · No Comments

The following book review was written by Dina C. Carson and Bobbi King:

The Missing Man
By Nathan Dylan Goodwin. Self-published. 2017. 132 pages.

Reviewed by Dina C. Carson and Bobbi King

Morton Farrier, forensic genealogist, is back with a new, much more personal case to solve.

Will a three-week honeymoon in America be long enough for him to find his biological father and discover the secret he is keeping? What will the records in Boston untangle? A former life? A former wife?

Morton’s investigation will lead him through a twisted tale of family, mysterious fires and murder! What could lead him to his elusive father when disappearing is the family business?

Nathan Dylan Goodwin has delivered another page-turning mystery laden with forensic genealogical clues that will keep any family historian glued to the book until the mystery is solved.

Other books by Nathan Goodwin include:
Hiding the Past
The Lost Ancestor
The Orange Lilies
The America Ground
The Spyglass File

Dina C. Carson owns Iron Gate Publishing. Besides authoring self-help books on writing family history, she is a gravestone photographer, author of Boulder County history books, and active volunteer for Colorado societies.

Bobbi King is recently retired.

The Missing Man by Nathan Dylan Goodwin is available on Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2qfLPvQ.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: