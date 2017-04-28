Book Review: The Missing Man

The following book review was written by Dina C. Carson and Bobbi King:

The Missing Man

By Nathan Dylan Goodwin. Self-published. 2017. 132 pages.

Reviewed by Dina C. Carson and Bobbi King

Morton Farrier, forensic genealogist, is back with a new, much more personal case to solve.

Will a three-week honeymoon in America be long enough for him to find his biological father and discover the secret he is keeping? What will the records in Boston untangle? A former life? A former wife?

Morton’s investigation will lead him through a twisted tale of family, mysterious fires and murder! What could lead him to his elusive father when disappearing is the family business?

Nathan Dylan Goodwin has delivered another page-turning mystery laden with forensic genealogical clues that will keep any family historian glued to the book until the mystery is solved.

Other books by Nathan Goodwin include:

Hiding the Past

The Lost Ancestor

The Orange Lilies

The America Ground

The Spyglass File

Dina C. Carson owns Iron Gate Publishing. Besides authoring self-help books on writing family history, she is a gravestone photographer, author of Boulder County history books, and active volunteer for Colorado societies.

Bobbi King is recently retired.

The Missing Man by Nathan Dylan Goodwin is available on Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2qfLPvQ.