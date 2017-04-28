New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of April 24, 2017

· April 28, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

SALT LAKE CITY, UT— This week nearly 2 million free indexed historic records were published in FamilySearch’s United States collections including significant new vital records for Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut. Three million historic record images were added for Italy (Benevento, Brescia, Napoli, and Trapani), along with additions to England, Ghana, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, and Pennsylvania. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below. Find and share this announcement easily online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments
England, Durham Diocese, Marriage Bonds & Allegations, 1692-1900

40,317

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ghana, Accra, Marriages, 1863-2003

13,402

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy, Trapani, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1906-1928

0

1,141,588

 Added images to an existing collection
Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1815, 1866-1943

0

620,801

 New browsable image collection.
Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865

0

164,991

 Added images to an existing collection
Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942

0

1,077,809

 Added images to an existing collection
Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964

42,704

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive),
1690-2011

3,133

61,679

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972

16,456

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden, Kronoberg Church Records, 1589-1921; index 1612-1860

26,409

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Maine Vital Records, 1670-1921

465,527

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Pennsylvania Obituary and Marriage Collection, 1947-2010

669

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Connecticut Marriages, 1640-1939

755,384

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Rhode Island, Vital records, 1846-1898, 1901-1953

528,204

32,524

 New indexed records and images collection

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,004 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: