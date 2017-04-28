New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 782,000 new records available to search this weekend, including;

Kent Baptisms

Over 18,000 records have been added to our collection of Kent Baptisms. The new additions cover the parishes of from Bapchild, Brompton, Chatham, New Gillingham, Wingham and Wittersham. Kent Baptisms spans the years 1538 to 1988 and covers 127 parishes across the English County. Each record includes a transcript of the original source material that will allow you to find out when your ancestor was born, when and where they were baptised, their residence, parent’s names and father’s occupation. A number may also reveal additional information such as the mother’s maiden name and/or additional notes.

Kent Banns

Over 3,000 records have been added to our collection of Kent Banns. The new additions cover the parishes of Bapchild, Biddenden, and Wittersham. Each record includes a transcript of the original banns book that will reveal the couple’s names, their home parishes, marital status, where their banns were announced and the date they were read.

Kent Marriages

A whopping 312,000 new records have been added to our collection of Kent parish marriage records. The new additions cover the parishes of Bapchild, Biddenden, Kilndown, Tenterden, and Wittersham. The entire collection now contains over 693,000 records from over 149 parishes across the county. Each transcript will reveal information about both your ancestor and their spouse, allowing you to effectively add a whole new branch to your family tree. Each record will reveal the couple’s names, birth years, occupations, father’s names, father’s occupations, residence, witnesses, marriage date and location.

Kent Burials

Over 18,000 new records covering the parishes of Bapchild, Kilndown, Tenterden, and Wittersham have been added to our collection of Kent Burials. The entire collection now contains over 421,000 records covering 116 parishes across the county. Each transcript will reveal your ancestors age at death and their residence as well as when and where they were laid to rest. A number of records may also reveal additional information such as their occupation, dedication and notes on their marital status, parent’s names and whether they were a “foundling”.

North West Kent Baptisms

Over 23,000 records have been added to our collection of North West Kent Baptisms. North West Kent, is used to describe areas within the London boroughs which were historically part of Kent. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestors birth date, residence, the date and location of their baptism, parent’s names and father’s occupation.

North West Kent Burials

An additional 15,000 records have been added to our collection of North West Kent Burials that will allow you to discover if your ancestor was buried in the Garden of England. Each transcript will reveal your ancestor’s age at death, residence, place of burial and burial date. A number of records may also include a brief description and/or additional notes.

Irish Newspapers

Over 401,089 new articles and one brand new title have been added to our collection of historic Irish Newspapers. The Ballymena Weekly Telegraph is the latest publication to join the collection and currently covers the years 1904, 1906-1916, 1921-1929 and 1931-1957.