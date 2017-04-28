TheGenealogist Releases over 100,000 Parish Records and Thousands of Voter Records

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

The People’s Will, Voting by Ballot at a Parliamentary Election from TheGenealogist Image archive

In time for the snap general election, TheGenealogist is adding to its Polls and Electoral records by publishing online a new collection of Poll books ranging from the late 19th century to the early 20th century.

These new records released today offer a tantalising snapshot of our ancestors interaction with the Church and the State of the past.

Find the names of people and their ‘place of abode’ in the electoral registers

Discover the nature of their qualification to vote, such as possessing a Corn Warehouse, a Workshop, a House, or owning a Brewhouse

Some of the earliest records in this release reach as far back as 1209 when the king who was known as Johan sanz Terre (John Lackland) ruled the country

The Parish Records are one of the most useful of all resources for family historians as they can be used to find the baptism, marriage or death of an ancestor at a time before the civil registration of births marriages and deaths

The records cover 35 different registers of people who were entitled to vote in Wakefield, West Yorkshire and other constituencies situated in Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and New Westminster in Canada. These have been added to our Poll and Electoral Roll collection covering millions of records.

At the same time TheGenealogist continues to expand its vast Parish Record collections with the addition of 100,000 new individuals added for the County of Worcestershire and additionally the Registers of the Parish Church of Rochdale in Lancashire that covers the period between 1642 and 1700.

Also being released at this time are some records that will take the researcher all the way back to ancient times!

The Roll of Mayors of the Borough and Lord Mayors of the City of Leicester records the names of men holding that office from between the 10th year of the reign of King John in 1209 and all through history to 1935.

The first Mayor listed in the Roll of Mayors of the Borough and Lord Mayors of the City of Leicester

The Worcestershire Parish Records were added through a partnership with Malvern FHS while the electoral records are taken from the official lists produced to record who was entitled to vote in the various parliamentary elections.

