Announcing the Release of GedSite version 1.5.1

This is a major upgrade to one of the best products for making web sites based on your genealogy data.

Catching Up with GedSite

Here are the new features in version 1.5.1, released today, and other recent changes

North Andover, MA – May 1, 2017 – Family History Hosting, LLC is pleased to announce GedSite version 1.5.1, the most recent release of the must-have tool for any genealogist creating web sites from GEDCOM files. Here are some of the features in today’s release and other releases from the past 60 days:

Box Charts allow you to add graphical descendant and pedigree charts to your site. The charts include an Accent facility where you can highlight members of the chart who pass criteria that you specify. So, for example, you can highlight your direct ancestors in a chart of all the descendants of one of your ancestors.

New in v1.5.1, the Relationships Item adds relationship information to all the members of the site. So, for example, you add a Relationship Item to show how a person that is part of the site relates to a notable person. You might choose yourself as the notable person, an early progenitor, or some other person of interest.

Those are some of the features added in the past 60 days. They build upon, and integrate with, features that have been in GedSite from its earliest releases, such as support for sentence templates, Tag Sets, multilingual output, and GEDCOM extensions from Brother’s Keeper, Family Historian, Family Tree Maker, Heredis, Legacy, RootsMagic, Reunion, and other programs. For more information about those and other features, visit the GedSite home page.

About Family History Hosting, LLC

Family History Hosting LLC was founded in 2007 to provide first-class web hosting services for genealogists and family historians, and to publish genealogy software focused on web site creation.