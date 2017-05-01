Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
On the Road Again
How to Find Someone Who Has the Book You Seek
How to Manage Your Family’s Digital Assets
Announcing the Release of Legacy Family Tree Version 9
Book Review: The Missing Man
Book Reviews: Three More Resources for Georgia Researchers
DNA Day: 11 Things You Might Not Know About DNA
Incomplete Birth Certificates Create a Bureaucratic Morass in Many Places
New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of April 24, 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Findmypast Encourage Budding Genealogists to Get Started with Five Days of Free Access to Over 1.8 Billion Essential Records
IDG Introduces their Newest of In-Brief Research Guide: “Pennsylvania Genealogy” by Elissa Scalise Powell
Pennsylvania State Archives Training in June
South Dakota State Historical Society to Digitize more Historical Newspapers
TheGenealogist Releases over 100,000 Parish Records and Thousands of Voter Records
Another Amusing Obituary: Christine Kockinis
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments