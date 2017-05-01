State Library of South Australia has a new Online Portrait Collection of “Old Colonists”

If you are descended from one of the many convicts who arrived in Australia prior to 1841, you might be able to find his or her portrait in one of over 1,000 ‘Old Colonists’ were on display in the State Library. In 2017 they have returned as facsimiles (along with new indexes and online catalogue records) – funded by the Friends of the State Library. They are now available online.

William Rollings arrived in South Australia in March 1845 on board the ship the “Scotia”. Poundkeeper, Springfield.

“The Old Colonists Banquet Group” of men was commissioned by businessman Emanuel Solomon to commemorate a free banquet he held at the Adelaide Town Hall on 28th December 1871 for fellow colonists ‘who date their arrival before 1841’. The companion mosaic of women was created partly as a consolation to women who applied for tickets only to be told that the banquet was for ‘the Male Sex’!

A brief introduction is available at http://bit.ly/2qwB2K6 while the portraits are available at: http://collections.slsa.sa.gov.au/resource/B+47769 and at: http://collections.slsa.sa.gov.au/resource/B+19985.