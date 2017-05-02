Santa Rosa County, Florida, Will Open a New Genealogy Library

The Santa Rosa County (Florida) Library System is officially opening its genealogy library on Monday. The building, located at 6275 Dogwood Drive (north on State Route 87) in Milton, Florida, is located down the hall from the county library system administration offices. It holds a variety of resources — printed material and digital — to help people investigate their family history.

The collection includes books, journals, microfilm, microfiche, obituaries, magazine and files of clippings from Santa Rosa County and beyond. The most extensive part of the information covers Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The majority of the library’s information is accessible remotely via computer for county residents who have a library system card.

You can read the full story by Anne Delaney and watch a short video in the Pensacola News-Journal’s web site at: http://on.pnj.com/2pTvcXj.