Watch the British Library Digitize One of the World’s Largest Books

· May 2, 2017 · Books, Preservation · No Comments

Most experienced genealogists are familiar with over-sized books. Vital records, deeds, maps, and more are often published on larger-than-normal pages. Digitizing those books can be a challenge although several companies have already done a great job at digitization.

However, how do you digitize a book that is nearly six feet by seven and a half feet when open? It is so big that it even has wheels fixed onto it to make it easier to move around!

The British Library has faced the problem and has digitized the 1660 Klencke Atlas, one of the world’s biggest books.

You can watch a timelapse of the multi-day digitization in a video in the Hyperallergic.com web site at: http://bit.ly/2prUWsc.

