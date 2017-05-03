National Library of Ireland Genealogy Service 2017 Renewed with Ancestor Network and Eneclann

The following announcement was written by the National Library of Ireland:

Dublin, Wednesday, 3 May 2017

Ancestor Network and Eneclann have been awarded the tender to support the genealogy advisory service with the National Library of Ireland in 2017.

This is the 6th year these leading Irish genealogy firms are partnering with the NLI to provide this unique genealogy service.

Visiting researchers to the NLI can avail of the advice of professional genealogists from Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 5:00pm. The professional genealogists advise and assist on sources available at the NLI and other repositories as well as online resources. They are also available to respond to enquiries via email, telephone or by letter.

Aiden Feerick of Ancestor Network and Project Manager of the Genealogy Service stated: “Visiting family history researchers to the NLI can avail of the best expertise in Irish genealogy research advice. Our genealogists comprised of the teams of the National Library, Ancestor Network, and Eneclann are very open and friendly and every visitor to the service comes away with a smile and at least one nugget of family history information.”

Fiona Fitzsimons of Eneclann stated: “We are delighted to be back in the National Library in 2017 to assist with the Genealogy Advisory Service. Family history is one of the paths most travelled, for everyone that looks for a deeper understanding of their Irish heritage.”

Ciara Kerrigan, Assistant Keeper, National Library of Ireland added, “The NLI is excited to be working again with the genealogy experts of Ancestor Network and Eneclann. Family history research continues to be one of the major motivations for people visiting the National Library of Ireland and it is critical that we provide a world class service in supporting our visitors in Irish genealogy.”