Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Conference to Cease

Sad news. One of my favorite genealogy conferences will not be held again. The Who Do You Think You Are? Live! conference that was held every year is shutting down. This is the conference that was held lately in Birmingham, England, although in earlier years it was held in London.

NOTE: This has nothing to do with the Who Do You Think You Are? television programs that appear to be very successful in a number of countries. Only the 3-day, in-person conference is being terminated.

The following announcement was released today by the Society of Genealogists:

Who Do You Think You Are? Live event to cease.

The Society of Genealogists is sorry to learn today from Immediate Media that the long standing show Who Do You Think You Are? Live will no longer take place.

This event has been a milestone in the genealogy community for over 10 years and the Society has been an integral partner to bring its celebrated team of volunteers to Ask the Experts; the successful programme of genealogy talks and the Society of Genealogists’ Family History Show which remained at the heart of the event.

The Society of Genealogists will, of course, continue to work with the genealogical community and, hopefully, will be looking to see if it can once again run its own Family History Show for the benefit of family historians.

We have valued our contribution to the show and look forward to opportunities offered to us in the future.