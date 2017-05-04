Legacy Tree Genealogists Earns SBA Business Award

In genealogy business news, Legacy Tree Genealogists, a Utah genealogy research firm specializing in custom family history services, has been selected as the Small Business Administration Woman-Owned Business of the Year, and will be honored at an awards ceremony May 24.

“Legacy Tree Genealogists was among a competitive field of deserving applications,” said Small Business Administration spokesperson Siobhan Carlisle. “Legacy Tree stood out during the selection process because of its sustained growth in the genealogy field, for its peer-to-peer support within that community and its dedication to a high standard of personal service to its world-wide customers.”

Jessica Taylor, a graduate of Brigham Young University’s Family History program, founded Legacy Tree Genealogists in 2004, and has seen tremendous growth in the family history arena within the past 12 years, rising to a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“People have an innate desire to know where they came from,” Taylor said. “The question of who we are is as old as time itself, and with fairly recent advancements in technology and genetic genealogy, these answers are more readily available than ever before.”