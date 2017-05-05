Findmypast Add 6.7 Million Exclusive Records to their United States Marriages Collection

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:
New Additions Cover 127 Counties Across 18 States
Leading family history website, Findmypast , has announced today the release of an additional 6.7 million United States Marriage records in partnership with Family Search International.
Covering 127 counties across 18 states, the new additions mark the latest step in Findmypast’s efforts to create the largest single online collection of U.S. marriage records in history. The collection was first launched in February 2016 and has received regular monthly updates ever since.
This is the first time that any of the records included in this update have been released online and all 6.7 million of them will only be available to search online at Findmypast. The new additions cover;
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Utah
- Vermont
- Washington
- West Virginia
Covering 360 years of marriages from 1650-2010, when complete this landmark collection will contain at least 100 million records and more than 450 million names from 2,800 counties across America. More than 60 per cent of which will have never before been published online. When complete, the collection will only be found in its entirety exclusively on Findmypast. The records include marriage date, the names of both bride and groom , birthplace, birth date, residence as well as fathers’ and mothers’ names.
The millions of new U.S. records will complement Findmypast’s massive collection of British and Irish data, allowing them to provide many more connections and a more comprehensive experience to family historians in the US and beyond. Customers with family trees on Findmypast will also benefit from leads connecting relatives on their trees with the marriage records, thus generating a whole new source of research.
Recent Comments