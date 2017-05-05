Findmypast Add 6.7 Million Exclusive Records to their United States Marriages Collection

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

New Additions Cover 127 Counties Across 18 States

5th May 2017

Leading family history website, Findmypast , has announced today the release of an additional 6.7 million United States Marriage records in partnership with Family Search International.

Covering 127 counties across 18 states, the new additions mark the latest step in Findmypast’s efforts to create the largest single online collection of U.S. marriage records in history. The collection was first launched in February 2016 and has received regular monthly updates ever since.



This is the first time that any of the records included in this update have been released online and all 6.7 million of them will only be available to search online at Findmypast. The new additions cover;