Minneapolis Star Tribune Newspapers Since 1867 are now Digitized and Available Online

Until now, archives from The Minneapolis Tribune and The Minneapolis Star, which merged in 1982, weren’t all available in one place. Now, the Star Tribune has digitized more than 54,000 issues from the past 150 years.

The Star Tribune is giving away free PDFs of any front page from the archives right now. Getting to click through the past isn’t free, though. Access for 30 days costs $7.99, and a six-month subscription costs $29.95. The archives were digitized with underwriting from Thomson Reuters and in partnership with newspapers.com.

You can learn more in an article at http://bit.ly/2qM5PTw while the collection itself is available at https://startribune.newspapers.com.