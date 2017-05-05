The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 7.6 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

United States Marriages

Over 6.7 million new additions covering 127 counties across 18 states have been added to our collection of United States Marriages. The release includes significant updates for the states of Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio and Oregon and marks the latest step in Findmypast’s efforts to create the single largest online collection of U.S. marriage records in history.

The records include transcripts and images of the original documents that list marriage date, the names of the bride and groom, birthplace, birth date, age, residence as well as fathers’ and mothers’ names.

Devon, Parish Registers Browse

Browse over 4,500 handwritten volumes of parish baptisms, marriages, and burials containing over 459,000 records in their entirety. The detail found in each record will depend on the condition of the register and the date of the register. Additional details about our ancestors are primarily found in later registers. Early register books usually only recorded a few key facts such as name, place, and date.

Devon, Plymouth & West Devon Parish Registers Browse

Browse over 906 volumes of original Parish registers containing over 33,000 records. All images were created from the original registers held at the Plymouth & West Devon Record Office. Each image allows you to browse left and right through the register by using the arrows on either side of the image. Furthermore, you can skip to exact page in the register by using the image counter at the bottom, centre of the page. For example, if the register has 100 pages, you can skip to page 50, the middle of the register book.

Queensland School Pupil Index

Over 4,000 new records have been added to the Queensland School Pupil Index. This database covers over 1.6 million names drawn from 1,022 Queensland schools. Sources from which the names are drawn are diverse: actual school admission registers, school histories covering a significant anniversary (Jubilee, Golden, Centenary) in the life of a school, and local histories which don’t specifically focus on the school but include a pupil list as part of their story. Many sources also provide additional information on the pupils including age at admission, birth date, parent’s name and occupation, religion, and address.

City Of London, Ironmongers, Apprentices and Freemen 1511-1939

Over 4,000 records have been added to our collection of City Of London Ironmongers, Apprentices and Freemen records. This fascinating collection contains more than 400 years membership records relating to the Worshipful Company of Ironmongers. One of the ‘great twelve’ London liveries, the company was incorporated under Royal Charter in 1463. The Company’s links with the iron and steel industry go back some 500 years.

Each record includes an image of the original documents held by the London Metropolitan Archives and a corresponding transcript. The records list the details of apprentices, masters and freemen and reveal when they were admitted to the company, the role they took, the names, occupations and addresses of their parents and the names of their masters.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Over 1,000 new records have been added to our collection of Yorkshire Monumental Inscriptions. The new additions cover Anglican cemeteries in Rotherham boroughs of Dalton and Brinsworth. The entire collection now contains over 105,000 records and cover 176 burial sites across the county. Each result will provide you with a transcript. The detail in each will vary depending on the age of the memorial and which family history society transcribed the records. Most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death year, memorial location, inscription and a brief description of the monument.