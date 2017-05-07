Special Mother’s Day Offer: 30% Off From MyHeritage DNA

You can uncover your ethnic origins and find new relatives with MyHeritage’s DNA test. The company is offering a 30% discount from now until May 15. (That’s the day after Mother’s Day, giving you a bit of a buffer in case you “forgot!”) While it is a Mother’s Day special, the test is appropriate for both men and women.
The MyHeritage DNA test normally costs $99, but it is available until May 15 for only $69.
Your DNA reveals your unique heritage — the ethnic groups and geographic regions you originate from. Locked inside your DNA is your unique ethnic makeup, the history of your ancestors, and a web of close and distant relatives waiting to be found. With a quick swab of your cheek, the test determines your ethnic origins and finds your relatives.
Most people who have already taken the MyHeritage DNA test have soon found new relatives they never knew existed, thanks to their shared DNA. One story I think is impressive is about one lady who previously had her DNA tested by MyHeritage. She soon found her biological father, even though she previously didn’t even know his name!
Obviously, that’s not guaranteed for everyone, but such stories are not unusual. Most people find cousins, second cousins, and other relatives.
When I took the test, I found “new” cousins and also found two ethnic groups and geographic regions in my ancestry that I previously had not known about. In fact, I first doubted the geographic regions test results. However, I spent some time researching medieval and earlier history and found two common migration paths from those geographic regions into France and England, regions I had already discovered many years ago in my manual research, before DNA tests were available. In other words, my two new geographic “discoveries” turned out to be very believable, according to anthropologists. However, it was all new to me.
The MyHeritage DNA test also confirmed my earlier, manual research.
What is hidden in your DNA?
You can find out by first going to www.myheritage.com/dna and ordering a DNA test for only $69.
