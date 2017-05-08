Georgia State Archives Digitizes Thousands of Confederate Muster Rolls and Places Them Online

The Georgia State Archives’ web site now contains digital images of the previously microfilmed Record Groups 22-1-63, Defense Dept., Adjutant General, Confederate Muster Rolls. The contents include the majority of the company muster rolls in this series are from military organizations created by the State of Georgia during the Civil War for service within the state. These military organizations include the Georgia Army (1861), the Georgia State Guards (August 1863-February 1864), and the Georgia State Line (1862-1865). The Georgia Militia is referred to as Georgia State Troops. Some units were later turned over to Confederate service. There are also nearly 250 muster rolls from Georgia Volunteer Infantry.

Please note these are not records for all Confederate troops from Georgia. It lists only the “military organizations created by the State of Georgia during the Civil War for service within the state.”

Each record of the muster roll includes:

regiment or battalion

company designation

unit nickname

service branch

commanding officer

beginning date of muster

ending date of muster

Each muster roll also includes:

Name and rank of each member of the unit. Soldiers are usually listed in rough alphabetical order after officers.

The muster roll may or may not include the following for each soldier:

Age

Date, place, by whom enlisted, and period of enlistment

Bounty paid for enlistment (if enrollment muster)

Date last paid

Remarks

Amount paid

Clothing paid

The records may be accessed at the Georgia State Archives’ web site at: http://bit.ly/2qbkH1k.