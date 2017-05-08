Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Essential Things I Never Travel Without – Part #2
Special Mother’s Day Offer: 30% Off From MyHeritage DNA
A Report from the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s 2017 Conference
Who Do You Think You Are? Live! Conference to Cease
Getting a Whiff of History – Do You Like the Smell of Old Books?
Announcing the Release of GedSite version 1.5.1
Georgia State Archives Digitizes Thousands of Confederate Muster Rolls and Places Them Online
The New York Public Library has Released a Maps by Decade Tool
Transatlantic Slave Trade Database Details the Largest Forced Migration in History
Minneapolis Star Tribune Newspapers Since 1867 are now Digitized and Available Online
State Library of South Australia has a new Online Portrait Collection of “Old Colonists”
Findmypast Add 6.7 Million Exclusive Records to their United States Marriages Collection
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Santa Rosa County, Florida, Will Open a New Genealogy Library
National Library of Ireland Genealogy Service 2017 Renewed with Ancestor Network and Eneclann
Legacy Tree Genealogists Earns SBA Business Award
Watch the British Library Digitize One of the World’s Largest Books
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
