The Lenovo Chromebook is Now Just $129

NOTE: The following article has nothing to do with genealogy. If you are looking for genealogy-related articles, I suggest you skip this one.

I have written a number of times about the usefulness of the low-cost Chromebook laptops. (My past articles about Chromebooks may be found by starting at: http://bit.ly/2pm21Iu.) I use my Chromebook more or less daily. It also has become my primary traveling computer and I also often use it from the living room couch whenever that is convenient.

While Chromebooks are cheaper than most any other laptops, WalMart is now offering an even lower price than I have seen before: $129. The Lenovo N22 Chromebook isn’t a used or refurbished system; it is brand-new and comes with a full warranty. The WalMart web site doesn’t say anything about a sale or a “special price” so I assume this is the regular price. Other web sites sell it for $150 to $200.

If you were thinking of picking up a Chromebook for yourself or for a family member, now might be the time. You can have it shipped to you or you can pick it up in person at a nearby WalMart store.

At this price, you don’t expect a high-powered machine. Still, the specifications aren’t bad. The Lenovo N22 Chromebook offers a 11.6″ screen, the Chrome operating system, an Intel Celeron N3050 Processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM Memory (more than most other Chromebooks), 10 hours of battery life, Intel HD Graphics, and a 16 gigabyte solid state drive (SSD). That’s enough space to store 10,667 photos, 4,500 songs or 8.4 hours of HD video and more on the internal hard drive. Of course, Chromebooks are normally used to store photos, videos, and data in the cloud, meaning you can theoretically store terabytes of such things, if you wish.

The Lenovo N22 Chromebook also has a built-in webcam that can be rotated to look at the user or flipped in the opposite direction to show people, objects, or landcapes. It also includes a 2-in-1 memory card reader, 2 x USB 3.0 ports (most Chromebooks only have USB 2.0 ports), and it weighs a modest 2.8 pounds. It also includes a 1-year limited hardware warranty and a 2-year warranty is available for an extra charge. Lenovo also includes 24/7 technical assistance available online or toll-free by phone.

According to the WalMart web site, other customers who purchased the Lenovo N22 Chromebook have rated it as 4.6 out of a possible 5 stars, a rather unusually high rating.

The Lenovo N22 will only run Chrome operating apps as of today. It will not run Windows or Macintosh programs. However, the capability to run Android apps is expected to be added sometime in 2017, according to the list of Chrome OS Systems Supporting Android Apps at http://bit.ly/2qNCEAc. Once that happens, there will be dozens of genealogy apps that will run on the Lenovo N22. See my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2017/01/23/all-new-chromebooks-will-run-android-apps/ for details.

You can check out the Lenovo N22 Chromebook on the WalMart web site http://bit.ly/2pS4bCu.

NOTE: I am not compensated in any way for publishing this article about the Lenovo N22 Chromebook. I am simply a satisfied Chromebook user who wants to pass on information about a “good deal” to anyone else who is interested.