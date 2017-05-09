Registration is Open For the 2017 APG Professional Management Conference

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

The Association of Professional Genealogists is pleased to announce the opening of registration for the 2017 Professional Management Conference to be held 29 September through 1 October at the DoubleTree by Hilton-Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. Here is the link: https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html.

WHY ATTEND THE PMC?

The Professional Management Conference is the one conference dedicated to the needs of professional genealogists, providing education on business topics as well as advanced genealogical education on unique record sets, methodology, DNA, and more. The conference offers three tracks over three days with classes, workshops, poster sessions, and discussion groups–all conveniently located in the conference hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton-Crystal City, Arlington, VA.

WHAT WILL I LEARN?

Thirty-eight presentations, six poster sessions, and four discussion groups will educate and inspire you on a wide range of topics essential for professional development and success.

Click here for the conference schedule and registration page: https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html.

And learning doesn’t only take place in the breakout rooms. Join us at the Thursday, September 28, evening Dessert Reception for a fast-paced round of Speed Dating for Professional Genealogists. You are guaranteed to break the ice with many other attendees in this fun event and make new friends for the rest of the conference and beyond. Daily luncheon programs also provide opportunities to meet and network with your colleagues.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The PMC is designed for any level of professional – whether you’ve been taking clients for years or are just creating your business. Experienced professionals appreciate this opportunity to take the time for investing in themselves and re-connecting with colleagues, while new professionals can learn how to set themselves up for success and make valuable connections.

Here is what some attendees said about last year’s conference:

“A smorgasbord of education, networking, camaraderie, and fun for every level of Professional Genealogist – all bundled with some really awesome door prizes!” –Sharon Miller

“At the 2016 PMC in Fort Wayne, every time I turned around there were another hal–dozen people I wanted to talk to!” – Harold Henderson, CG

“The 2016 APG PMC was the best I’ve attended. I had the opportunity to learn from colleagues about marketing, as well as finding missing people and DNA. And the networking opportunities were wonderful as well. I look forward to seeing you all in 2017.” – Leslie Brinkley Lawson, Forensic Genealogist Credentialed(SM)

WASHINGTON, DC

Come early or stay after the conference: with the National Archives, Library of Congress, and DAR Library just a short tempting Metro ride away, you can be sure you’ve maximized your investment of time and money by joining your colleagues at the 2017 PMC. The Pentagon Metro stop is a walkable three blocks from the DoubleTree hotel, or you can take the free hotel shuttle to the Metro. The National Archives Metro stop is an eight-minute ride away.

HOW DO I REGISTER?

Click here for registration and to make your hotel reservation: https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html.

CAN I REGISTER FOR ONE DAY?

Yes, one-day registrations are available

WHAT IF I CAN’T MAKE IT THIS YEAR?

The Virtual PMC brings the conference to you! All sessions in the Harrison/Wilson Room (the middle column on the program schedule) will be live streamed for Virtual PMC attendees and recorded for purchase after the conference. Details for the Virtual PMC will be announced shortly.

QUESTIONS?

Email the PMC Coordinator at pmc@apgen.org.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.