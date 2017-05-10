National Genealogical Society Presents Awards Honoring Excellence in Newsletter Editorship and Service to NGS

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

Arlington, VA, 10 MAY 2017—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) honored excellence in the categories of newsletter editorship and service to the Society with the presentation of several awards at the Opening Session of the NGS 2017 Family History Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina, on 10 May 2017. The Opening Session was a multi-media presentation, entitled Family History Lives Here, after which NGS President, Ben Spratling, JD, presented the following awards.

Each year, the NGS Newsletter Competition recognizes the hard work, long hours, and creativity that editors devote to their newsletters. A panel of three judges reviews each newsletter on material interest, variety, organization, quality of writing and editing, readability, and attractiveness. This year’s categories and winners are:

Family Association Newsletter:

Winner: About Towne, the newsletter of the Towne Family Association, Inc., edited by Rae Russell Johnson.

Honorable Mention: The Hungerford World Tree, the newsletter of the Hungerford Family Foundation, Inc., edited by Charles C. Morga.

County/Local Genealogical and/or Historical Society for societies with less than 500 members:

Winner: The Archivist, the newsletter of the Genealogical Society of Bergen County, New Jersey, edited by Michelle D. Novak.

Honorable Mention: The Newsletter of the Irish Family History Forum, the newsletter of the Irish Family History Forum, edited by Patricia Mansfield Phelan.

Major Genealogical and/or Historical Society for societies with more than 500 members:

Winner: Ohio Genealogy News, the newsletter of the Ohio Genealogy Society, edited by Sunny Morton.

Honorable Mention: The Virginia Genealogical Society Newsletter, the newsletter of the Virginia Genealogical Society, edited by Debbie Harvey.

NGS also recognized several individuals for their dedicated efforts in support of the NGS 2017 Family History Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Award of Honor

The Award of Honor was presented in recognition of dedication and sustained service in support of the conference. The recipient of the award was the North Carolina Genealogical Society, Inc., Victoria P. Young, President.

Certificates of Appreciation

Certificates of Appreciation were given to recognize the committee chairs who spent countless hours preparing for the conference. NGS is aware that there could be no conference if it were not for the volunteers’ efforts and commitment. So honored were the Local Host Chair, Victoria P. Young; Librarians’ Day Chair, Sue Kaufman; Librarians’ Day Co-Chair, Jennifer Crowder Daugherty; Registration Co-Chair; Terry Moore, CGSM, Registration Co-Chair, Maryann Tuck; Local Publicity Chair, Diane L. Richard; Local Publicity Committee, Phyllis Matthews Ziller; Vendor Support Chair, Diane L. Richard; Volunteer Co-Chair Laurel Sanders; Volunteer Co-Chair, Sharon Gable, CG; Local Event Chair, Heather Whann Choplin; Hospitality Chair, Lisa Lisson; and National Publicity Chair, Terry Koch-Bostic.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Arlington, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.