The Guild of One-Name Studies has Appointed its First Patron

The following announcement was written by the Guild of One-Name Studies:

At the Guild of One-Name Studies’ Annual General Meeting held on the 1st April 2017 Peter O’Donoghue, York Herald was appointed as the Guild’s first Patron.

Patron – The position of Patron is purely honorary and thus the Guild looked for someone who would enable the Guild to maintain and strengthen its position as a global organization committed to the study of surnames. The College of Arms has been pursuing excellence in genealogy for over 500 years and a Herald from the College seemed like the perfect partner.

Appointment – The Patron selected for appointment at the Guild’s 2017 AGM is Michael Peter Desmond O’Donoghue. He was appointed to the position of York Herald of Arms in Ordinary at the College of Arms in London in 2012, prior to that he served as the Bluemantle Pursuivant at the College of Arms from 2005. During 1993-1994 he was President of the Cambridge University Heraldic and Genealogical Society. He has worked as a professional genealogists and researcher and is the usual spokesperson for the College on BBC television programmes Who Do You Think You Are (UK, USA and Irish versions), subsequently made available globally. Mr O’Donoghue has over 20 years’ experience in the field and has given numerous lectures (including the to the Guild) and written in several publications.

Cliff Kemball, the Guild’s Publicity Officer, said today:

“We hope that the appointment of Michael Peter Desmond O’Donoghue as the Guild’s first Patron, will enhance the awareness of the Guild of One-Name Studies worldwide and develop further the Guild as a global Surname organisation within the genealogical community by securing the widest possible public awareness of One-Name Studies”