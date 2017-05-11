Book Review: The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy

By Blaine T. Bettinger

Family Tree Books. 2016. 238 pages.

Blaine Bettinger publishes his blog “The Genetic Genealogist” where he writes the relevance and worth of genetics testing used alongside the methodology of traditional genealogy research. He updates the readers on the latest approaches to the science and its applicability to our work. His long and close association with genetics genealogy qualifies him as a most apt author for a guidebook.

Guide to DNA Testing offers a lot of information for the beginner and advanced researcher alike.

“Part One: Getting Started” is three chapters: Genetic Genealogy Basics, a brief history of DNA testing, the four kinds of tests, and identifying your genetic family tree; Common Misconceptions that exposes the myths and misunderstandings of DNA testing; and Ethics and Genetic Genealogy, an exploration of the ethical dilemmas involved in DNA testing for family research.

“Part Two: Selecting A Test” describes the four testing choices: Mitochondrial-DNA, Y-Chromosomal DNA, Autosomal-DNA, and X-Chromosomal DNA, and the information gained from each.

“Part Three: Analyzing and Applying Test Results” is five chapters: Third-Party Autosomal-DNA Tools, which is about using online tools and software in analyzing your atDNA data; Ethnicity Estimates, about what you will and won’t learn about your family history using ethnicity estimates; Analyzing Complex Questions with DNA that helps you strategize challenging research questions; Genetic Testing for Adoptees; and The Future of Genetic Genealogy.

Guide to DNA Testing is a wide-ranging guide to the DNA science as it applies to genealogy. It’s filled with illustrations, graphs, drawings, and charts that clarify the scientific content. It’s easy to read and comprehend.

This would be an important addition to your genealogical reference library.

Guide to DNA Testing is available from the publisher, Family Tree Books, at http://bit.ly/2pnSoNb as well as from Amazon at http://amzn.to/2qvArwo.