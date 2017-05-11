U.S. Census Bureau Director John H. Thompson Resigns Unexpectedly

In a move that may have a major impact on the 2020 U.S. census, U.S. Census Bureau director John H. Thompson has resigned. The resignation apparently was not expected. Government watchers and policy experts are worried that Thompson’s departure on June 30 could bode poorly for the 2020 Census.

Thompson did not offer any explanation of why he resigned suddenly. However, speculation is a popular sport in the District of Columbia and several so-called experts have offered guesses as to the reasoning. You can read some of the guesses in an article in the Digg web site at: http://digg.com/2017/census-director-resigns.

