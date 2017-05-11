Ever wonder how a laboratory tests DNA samples? MyHeritage has released a video that shows the major steps involved. You can watch the video in the video player below or at: https://youtu.be/Z_806nvZF2o.
Watch the MyHeritage DNA Journey
Dick Eastman · May 11, 2017 · DNA · No Comments
