William Deming Hornaday Photograph Collection is Now Online at the Texas State Archives

· May 12, 2017 · Online Sites, Photography · No Comments

William Deming Hornaday (1868-1942) was a journalist and Director of Publicity for the University of Texas. He amassed a collection of about 5,800 items consisting of photographs, photographic postcards, photoengravings and negatives.

This photo of the Alamo is undated but the clothing styles of the people barely discernible in the picture provides some clues.

The images were created by a variety of photographers, the names of whom are mostly unknown. Dates covered are about 1890-about 1940, undated. The photographs depict notable people, places, and events across Texas. The collection also portrays a variety of locations outside the contiguous United States, most notably Mexico, Australia, China, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Fiji, and Hawaii. Subjects covered include agriculture, bridges, cattle, cityscapes, dwellings, factories, harbors, hunting, hydraulic structures, irrigation farming, landscape, military bases and personnel, mineral industries, the petroleum industry, physical geography, politicians, public buildings, railroads, ranches, and the wool industry.

The images are arranged as received, under approximately 283 headings determined by subject matter, location, or format. These headings are ordered alphabetically.

You can access the collection at: http://bit.ly/2pHgqxX.

