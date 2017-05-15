Lisa Louise Cooke will be a Keynote Speaker at Congress 2018 in Australia

The following announcement was written by the organizers of Congress 2018:

The Society of Australian Genealogists announced today that Lisa Louise Cooke will be one of the keynote speakers at Congress 2018. Lisa is a US based genealogist who will be presenting in Australia for the first time.

About Lisa Louise Cooke

Lisa Louise Cook is the CEO of Genealogy Gems, a genealogy education company featuring the Genealogy Gems Podcast. Lisa is the author of books on topics such as using Google and Evernote for genealogy.

Lisa will be presenting on the topics of apps and maps for genealogy.

About Congress 2018

Congress 2018 is being held at the new International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, Sydney from Friday 9 to Monday 12 March 2018. Congress is the largest family history event in Australasia and is held every three years under the auspices of the Australasian Federation of Family History Organisations (AFFHO).

Early Bird registration opens on 31 May 2017.

More information

Find out more on the Congress website and Facebook page: www.congress2018.org.au and www.facebook.com/Congress2018