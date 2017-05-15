Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) A Few Words about PowerPoint
Book Review: The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy
Watch the MyHeritage DNA Journey
Genealogist Who Helps Heirs Obtain Fortunes in Estate Cases Accused of Using Forged Documents
Announcing c3 Heirlooms – a Web Server App for Recording the History of Family Heirlooms
Arizona Mother and Daughter Meet after 43 Years Apart Thanks to a DNA Test
Update: Arizona Mother and Daughter Meet after 43 Years Apart Thanks to a DNA Test
Google Streetview is Used to find Britain’s “Lost” 1930s-era Cycleways
U.S. Census Bureau Director John H. Thompson Resigns Unexpectedly
New City of York Records Available to Search at Findmypast
The Guild of One-Name Studies has Appointed its First Patron
TheGenealogist Launches the First World War issues of The Sphere Newspaper
William Deming Hornaday Photograph Collection is Now Online at the Texas State Archives
Excellence in Genealogy Scholarship and Service Honored by National Genealogical Society Awards
National Genealogical Society Announces The 2017 Filby Award for Genealogical Librarianship
National Genealogical Society Presents Awards Honoring Excellence in Newsletter Editorship and Service to NGS
Lisa Louise Cooke will be a Keynote Speaker at Congress 2018 in Australia
Registration is Open For the 2017 APG Professional Management Conference
Remains of a Little Girl in a Forgotten Casket are Identified
Follow-Up: Things You Don’t See Anymore
The Lenovo Chromebook is Now Just $129
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments