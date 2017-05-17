Arkansas State Archives and Several Partners have Digitized 24 Historic Arkansas Newspapers

The following is part of an announcement posted today on the official blog of the Arkansas State Archives:

The Arkansas State Archives, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), has digitized 24 Arkansas newspapers through a joint newspaper digitization project with Newspapers.com in order to provide more access to these resources, Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst announced today.

The State Archives contributed 208 rolls from 17 different Arkansas newspapers, with a total of 209,000 pages scanned, digitized, and indexed by Newspapers.com. In addition, the digitized newspapers will be made available online for free to patrons in the State Archives research room and at the Central Arkansas Library System.

The entire collection of digitized newspapers will be available online to the public via subscription through Newspapers.com by June.

You can read more, including a list of all the newspapers being digitized, in the blog of the Arkansas State Archives at: http://bit.ly/2qxOnmY.