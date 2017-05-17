Forces War Records is Commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

Did your ancestor fight in the Battle of the Somme or Passchendaele, Forces War Records may hold the answer.

Commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Battle of the Somme

FREE ACCESS TO UNIQUE WW1 INTERACTIVE BATTLEFIELD MAP – 1st and 2nd July only!

To commemorate the 101 anniversary and all those who served at the Battle of the Somme, Forces War Records will be making its WW1 Troop Movements FREE to access for the weekend only (from 1st 2nd July).

Our specialist data team has transcribed the official Orders of Battle publications, published by His Majesty’s Stationery Office, as well as numerous official histories of the Great War, to help create this in-depth record of military operations and engagements by the British Army including the Somme offensive. All of this information is now available from Forces War Records in the form of this new map, and we hope that it will provide an insight into the movements and actions of your ancestor during the Battle of the Somme.

Access to this feature will be FREE to use from Sat 1st July until midnight 2nd July, 2017. There will be a free download available during the promotion: SOMME101 interactive pdf packed with facts, images and information on one of the bloodiest battles in human history.

Passchendaele 100 The Third Battle of Ypres, 30 & 31 July 2017

2 FREE BATTLEFIELD TOUR TICKETS – Offer runs from 16th – 20th July!

Passchendaele – the Third Battle of Ypres (31 July 10 Nov, 1917) has become one of the most iconic battles of the First World War and for the soldiers who fought, it was known as the Battle of Mud. In commemoration of the 100th year since the first battle commenced it is important that we never forget what happened on the battlefield, and honour the memory and bravery of those who served and those who fell, for generations to come.

In remembrance of this battle Forces War Records will be giving away 2 FREE tickets worth a total of £978, for the They called it Passchendaele four day tour starts on 11th September 2017, provided by Leger Battlefield Tours and specialist guides. The 4-day tour of the battlefields, includes a visit to Messines & Ploegsteert, Pilkem Ridge & Tyne Cot, Passchendaele & Poperinghe. Full details can be seen at https://www.leger.co.uk/battlefields/tours/they-called-it-passchendaele.

HOW TO ENTER: To be in with a chance of winning these 2 tickets, email customercare@forces-war-records.co.uk. Please put Passchendaele100 as your subject and then state that you are available on 11th September or simply visit: https://www.forces-war-records.co.uk/passchendaele100.

This offer is open to full members only, and expires at 23:59 on 20th July 2017.

Please ensure that you are available for the tour dates from 11th – 15th September 2017 before entering the draw. *You will need to be a fully subscribed member to qualify for this offer. We’ll notify one winner and provide full details.