The following article was written by Findmypast:

Second batch of “Six in Six” records available to search this Findmypast Friday

Over 1.3 million Nottinghamshire Parish records added to Findmypast’s UK collection

Release forms second phase of project to publish parish records from six English counties in six months

Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Somerset and Warwickshire still to come

Over 1.3 million new records are available to search this Findmypast Friday including baptisms, banns, marriages and burials transcribed from original parish registers and bishop’s transcripts by Findmypast and the Nottinghamshire Family History Society.

The release marks the second phase of Findmypast’s Six Counties in Six Months initiative. First launched back in April with over five million Wiltshire records, the project will see the online publication of vital parish records from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Somerset and Warwickshire over the next four months.

Today’s new additions further expand Findmypast’s unrivalled collection of English and Welsh parish records – the largest collection available online. New records have also been added to the PERiodical Source Register.

Nottinghamshire Baptisms Index 1538-1917

Over 580,000 records have been added to our collection of Nottinghamshire baptisms. The collection now contains over 1.4 million transcripts that will reveal your ancestor’s baptism date, baptism location, religious denomination, residence and parent’s names.

Nottinghamshire Banns Index 1600-1812

Nottinghamshire Banns contains over 800 records. Banns are proclamations of a couple’s intention to marry. This proclamation would be read out three months prior to the intended marriage date on three consecutive Sundays in the couple’s home parishes. The practice was introduced in order to prevent clandestine marriages and to give local congregations time to raise any objections. Each transcript will reveal the couple’s names, birth years, marital status, residence, where there banns were read and the dates of their readings.

Nottinghamshire Marriages Index 1528-1929

Over 295,000 records spanning 400 years have been added to our collection of Nottinghamshire Marriage records. The collection now contains over 984,000 transcripts that will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, residence, marriage date, marriage place, occupation, residence, father’s name, whether they were married by banns or licence, and corresponding details for their spouse. Some records may also lists the names of any witnesses.

Nottinghamshire Burials Index 1596-1905

Over 423,000 new transcripts have been added to our collection of Nottinghamshire burials. Each transcript will allow you to determine when and where your ancestor was laid to rest, their age at death and religious denomination. You may also find notes on their marital status, cause of death, occupation, or other significant biographical details. Burial records can help you get an idea of where your ancestors spent their final years.

PERiodical Source Index

Over 16,000 images have been added to five titles in the PERiodical Source Index. New images have been added to;

· New York Researcher – volume 26, number 4 (2015) and volume 27, numbers 1 & 2 (2016)

· New York Genealogical and Biographical Record – volume 147, numbers 1 & 2 (2016)

· New Zealand Genealogist – volumes 1-8 (1970-1977); volume 10, number 94 (1979); volume 18, number 176 (1987); and volumes 26-39 (1995-2008)

· Fenwick Colony Gazette – Volume 20, number 3 (2015) and volume 21, numbers 1 &2 (2015)

· The Friend / Friend Intelligencer – volumes 23-36 (1849-1863)

The PERiodical Source Index (PERSI) enables you to easily locate key information about people and places. It contains millions of entries from thousands of historical, genealogical and ethnic publications and is a simple way of accessing articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods. This can help to build the historical context around your personal research, and the world your ancestors lived in.