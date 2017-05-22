Another blog bites the dust. (Or is it “bytes the dust?”) The Ancestry Insider blog provided an unofficial, unauthorized view of Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org for more than ten years. You can read the announcement at: http://www.ancestryinsider.org/2017/05/a-fond-farewell.html.
Ancestry Insider Is Shutting Down
Dick Eastman · May 22, 2017 · Uncategorized · One Comment
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman, author

Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
One Comment
Sad
LikeLike