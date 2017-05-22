Book Review: Tips and Quips for the Family Historian

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

Tips and Quips for the Family Historian

By Elizabeth Shown Mills and Ruth Brossette Lennon.

Genealogical Publishing Co., 2017. 173 pages.

On a lighter note……Elizabeth Mills has collaborated with her granddaughter Ruth Brossette Lennon in producing a smallish book of “tips and quips,” presenting a more lighthearted approach to words from the wise.

Ms. Lennon typeset the book and created the look. Her innovative style gives a cheerful and sunny air to the deep thoughts of master genealogists: “Genealogy can not only help kids understand the world but can give them respect for their elders, bridge generation gaps, and heal family wounds.” (Tony Burroughs.)

Different fonts for different voices lend a sense of distinction to each individual and quote. And true to form, she cites each source to perfection.

I like this little book. It’s like sipping an effervescent cucumber-mint spritz: the same ingredients as in a salad, but put together in a sparkling new way.

Please keep writing, Ms. Lennon. You’re imaginative.

Tips and Quips for the Family Historian may be purchased from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at http://bit.ly/2qOnbCj as well as from Amazon at http://amzn.to/2raL9cg.