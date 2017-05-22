Buried in Fingal: a new Database for North Co Dublin

Here is a huge new online resource for researching Irish family heritage: Fingal County Council has released a new interactive guide called Buried in Fingal.

The free database includes searchable details of more than 65,000 people interred between 1905 and 2005 in 33 of the burial grounds in the council’s care in North County Dublin. The site is searchable by name and graveyard. Search returns provide date of interment, area of last residence, and precise grave plot identifiers plus, in most cases, a link to a clear image of the register entry. The oldest burial record dates to 1877 and the most recent to 2013.

Additionally, the online guide includes an overview of the history, notable burials and epitaphs of each graveyard, location maps, photographs and, where they exist, historical plot maps and drawings.

Interment registers per specific graveyard can also be downloaded in pdf format.

Brief location details are provided of some 22 private cemeteries in Fingal.

You can read more in the Irish Genealogy News starting at: http://bit.ly/2rKmhVC.

You can access this new online resource at: http://buried.fingal.ie.