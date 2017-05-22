Geniarts – “When a Family Tree Becomes Art”

I must admit that I do not have any experience with this proposed product but it certainly looks interesting. Geniarts is the name of a company that develops “family tree templates, by creating a website dedicated to contemporary artists who imagine new family tree template.” The company also states, “In three simple steps, your family tree becomes the heart of an work of art.”

Geniarts is a company in Brussels, Belgium that has started a Lickstarter project. That is, the project is described on the Kickstarter web site as part of a global crowdfunding effort. Kickstarter collects money from the general public and provides it to the various projects described on Kickstarter.com, such as Geniarts. Project creators choose a deadline and a minimum funding goal. If the goal for that project is not met by the deadline, no funds are ever collected. The result is a kind of assurance contract.

Quoting from the Geniarts project on the Kickstarter web site:

First Step,

You choose the artwork that suits you best from the gallery. The artwork is specially designed by renowned and prestigious artists, and can be chosen by you from our large catalogue.

Second Step,

Geniarts has developed a sophisticated encoding tool allowing you to project your family tree on any artwork by uploading a GEDCOM file or encoding your data. So you can decide which artwork gives the most pleasing result.Then you can simply edit the pre-selected font and color as you wish.

Third Step,

Once you have done this, you can choose and buy :

Limited Edition reproduction available in different formats and qualitys Including your own Data From $ 129.

Original art work, exclusively created for you by the artist, Including your own data: Available from: $ 2,800.00.

For example, imagine your family tree created as a sculpture, with the names of your ancestors recorded in bronze forever…

Here is another example:



You can learn more and see other examples of some of the finished products at: http://kck.st/2qQdTnr.