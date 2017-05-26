New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of 22 May 2017

May 26, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, (May 25, 2017), The largest historic record collection updates this week are for Peru (over 1 million newly indexed civil registrations) New York Passenger Lists. Search these new free records and more from Chile, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Utah, and New Hampshire at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below. Find and share this news release online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

 

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments
Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015

25,452

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark, Copenhagen City, Civil Marriages, 1739-1964, Index 1877-1964

12,648

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Halberstadt Kreisarchiv, Ahnenpäße (Ancestor Passports)

0

1,024

 New browsable image collection.
Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

1,024,061

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939-1998

1,147

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain, Province of Asturias, Municipal Records, 1470-1897

24,204

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880

10,443

48,947

 New indexed records and images collection
Utah, Birth Certificates, 1903-1914

32,711

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New Hampshire, Civil War Service and Pension Records, 1861-1866

25,046

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New York Book Indexes to Passenger Lists, 1906-1942

1,171,363

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One Comment

Henry Solares May 26, 2017 at 11:29 am

I was interested since my family is from Asturias. However, after doing multiple searches I noticed that the data is limited to the consejo (county) of Aviles and not all other counties.

Like

Reply

