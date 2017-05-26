On the Road Again, This Time to New Zealand and Australia

· May 26, 2017 ·

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I travel often. That will continue to hold true for the next two weeks. On Sunday, May 28, I will travel from the U.S. to Auckland, New Zealand, to attend and give talks at the New Zealand Society of Genealogists conference. You can see the details at https://www.genealogy.org.nz/2017-conference_1571.

The following week, on June 6, I will travel to Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. That will be a non-genealogy trip. Instead, I am going for some R & R. I plan to be a tourist for several days.

I’ll return home in two weeks on June 12.

As usual, I will be traveling with a Chromebook computer along with other gadgets that should keep me in touch with the newsletter. However, I will be busy while at the conference and may not have as much time as usual to post new articles. I probably will also sleep a lot until I get used to the time zone change. However, I suspect there will be an article or two posted describing the events at the New Zealand Society of Genealogists conference. As to the following week in Australia, what can I say? I’ll be on vacation!

I usually post new articles on Mondays through Fridays. However, I am leaving home this Sunday for a trip that will require about 36 hours as well as a change to a different time zone that is 16 hours ahead of my usual location. I don’t know just where this Monday starts and ends. The question is: “Monday in which time zone?” Besides, Monday is Memorial Day holiday in the United States and a bank holiday in England, so I am also calling it a holiday for me and will not publish on Monday, regardless of what time zone I am in.

I am guessing the newsletter articles will start again on Tuesday.

