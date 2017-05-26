TheGenealogist Adds New Online Passenger Lists from the 1920s Era

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:
TheGenealogist has just released four and a half million BT27 records for the 1920s. These Outbound Passenger Lists are part of the growing immigration and emigration record sets on TheGenealogist and contain the historical records of passengers who departed by sea from U.K. ports in the years between 1920 and 1929. With the addition of this decade of records, the already strong Immigration, Emigration, Naturalisation and passenger list resources on TheGenealogist have been significantly expanded.
The fully searchable records released today will allow researchers to:
- Identify potential family members travelling together with SmartSearch. TheGenealogist’s unique system can recognise family members together on the same voyage. In this case it will display a family icon which allows you to view the entire family with one click.
- Find people travelling to America, Canada, India, New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere in the Passenger lists of people leaving from the United Kingdom by sea.
- See images of the original documents which were kept by the Board of Trade’s Commercial and Statistical Department and its successors.
- Discover the ages, last address and where the passenger intended to make their permanent residence.
- These fully indexed records enable family historians to search by name, year, country of departure, country of arrival, port of embarkation and port of destination.Those with ancestors who travelled out of Britain will welcome this fascinating new release from TheGenealogist that adds to their Immigration and Emigration records which already includes passenger lists from as far back as 1896 and the valuable Naturalisation and Denization records.
