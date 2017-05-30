Maine’s WPA Cemetery Plans Are Now Online

Emily Schroeder, the genealogy specialist at Maine State Library, has published an article in her blog that describes a new resource for anyone with Maine ancestry. (Hey! That’s me!) Many Maine cemeteries have plans originally created courtesy of the Works Progress Administration, which reside at the Maine State Archives. Thanks to that staff and the folks who work on Digital Maine, all 543 of those images may now be seen at the touch of a button or two!

You can read more in Emily Schroeder’s blog at: http://bit.ly/2qkyNy8.