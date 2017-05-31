Read Me! A Self-Correcting Tool for Reading Pre-Modern Handwriting

According to an article in the Echoes from the Vault web site:

“Palaeography skills develop with greater exposure and even experts will tell you that their ability to decipher a particular hand improves with acquaintance.”

The article then continues:

“Once students have encountered an original manuscript and have had some initial instruction in reading it they are then able to continue practising reading the same hand away from the classroom by using the resource. ReadMe! offers an online exercise using a different sample from the same text, and students can work on this in their own time as homework.”

If you would like to improve your palaeography skills (the ability to read old handwriting), you will want to read about the ReadMe! tool at http://bit.ly/2sfRrEA while the ReadMe! tool itself is available at http://straylight.cs.st-andrews.ac.uk/readme/exhibits.