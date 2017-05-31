Read Me! A Self-Correcting Tool for Reading Pre-Modern Handwriting

· May 31, 2017 · Genealogy Basics · No Comments

According to an article in the Echoes from the Vault web site:

“Palaeography skills develop with greater exposure and even experts will tell you that their ability to decipher a particular hand improves with acquaintance.”

The article then continues:

“Once students have encountered an original manuscript and have had some initial instruction in reading it they are then able to continue practising reading the same hand away from the classroom by using the resource. ReadMe! offers an online exercise using a different sample from the same text, and students can work on this in their own time as homework.”

If you would like to improve your palaeography skills (the ability to read old handwriting), you will want to read about the ReadMe! tool at http://bit.ly/2sfRrEA while the ReadMe! tool itself is available at http://straylight.cs.st-andrews.ac.uk/readme/exhibits.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: