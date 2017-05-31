Recently Launched Indexing Projects On FamilySearch: May 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch has published its May 2017 list of historic record collections available for indexing (see table below). Indexing by generous volunteers is what makes historical records easily searchable online for free at FamilySearch. Click on a project of personal interest from the collections list below to help connect families to their ancestors.

Project

Country

Language

Difficulty
Czech Republic, Litoměřice—Church Book Records, 1552–1905 Czech
Republic		 Czech Intermediate
Cook Islands—Civil Registration, 1846–1989 Cook
Islands		 English Intermediate
US, Vermont—Naturalization Records, 1908–1987 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, Washington—Marriage Records, 1750–1990 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, North Carolina—Marriage Records, 1750–1990 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, Nebraska—World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940–1945 United
States		 English Beginning
US, Missouri—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 United
States		 English Beginning
US—Revolutionary War Rolls, 1775–1783 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, Massachusetts—State Vital Records, 1841–1920 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, American Samoa—Census Records, 1900–1945 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, Utah—Marriage Records, 1750–1990 United
States		 English Intermediate
US, Minnesota— World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 United
States		 English Beginning
Italia (Antenati Italian), Chieti–Matrimoni, 1875-1930 Italia Italian Intermediate
Italia (Antenati Italiani), Udine—Matrimoni, 1875–1903 Italia Italian Intermediate
Bolivia, Dioceses de Cochabamba—Registros Parroquiales, 1609–1957 Bolivia Spanish Intermediate
Perú, Lima—Registros Civiles, Matrimonios, 1917–1995 [Parte X] Perú Spanish Intermediate
Perú, Lima—Registros Civiles, Matrimonios, 1917–1995 [Parte W] Perú Spanish Intermediate
Spain, Murcia—Cartagena Cathedral, Catholic Church Records, 1552–1948 Spain Spanish Intermediate

Searchable historic records are made available through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world on FamilySearch.org/indexing. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org.

