Recently Launched Indexing Projects On FamilySearch: May 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch has published its May 2017 list of historic record collections available for indexing (see table below). Indexing by generous volunteers is what makes historical records easily searchable online for free at FamilySearch. Click on a project of personal interest from the collections list below to help connect families to their ancestors.

Searchable historic records are made available through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world on FamilySearch.org/indexing. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org.