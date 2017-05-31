Recently Launched Indexing Projects On FamilySearch: May 2017
Dick Eastman
·
May 31, 2017
·
Online Sites
The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch has published its May 2017 list of historic record collections available for indexing (see table below). Indexing by generous volunteers is what makes historical records easily searchable online for free at FamilySearch. Click on a project of personal interest from the collections list below to help connect families to their ancestors.
|
Project
|
Country
|
Language
|
Difficulty
|Czech Republic, Litoměřice—Church Book Records, 1552–1905
|Czech
Republic
|Czech
|Intermediate
|Cook Islands—Civil Registration, 1846–1989
|Cook
Islands
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Vermont—Naturalization Records, 1908–1987
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Washington—Marriage Records, 1750–1990
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, North Carolina—Marriage Records, 1750–1990
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Nebraska—World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940–1945
|United
States
|English
|Beginning
|US, Missouri—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945
|United
States
|English
|Beginning
|US—Revolutionary War Rolls, 1775–1783
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Massachusetts—State Vital Records, 1841–1920
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, American Samoa—Census Records, 1900–1945
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Utah—Marriage Records, 1750–1990
|United
States
|English
|Intermediate
|US, Minnesota— World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945
|United
States
|English
|Beginning
|Italia (Antenati Italian), Chieti–Matrimoni, 1875-1930
|Italia
|Italian
|Intermediate
|Italia (Antenati Italiani), Udine—Matrimoni, 1875–1903
|Italia
|Italian
|Intermediate
|Bolivia, Dioceses de Cochabamba—Registros Parroquiales, 1609–1957
|Bolivia
|Spanish
|Intermediate
|Perú, Lima—Registros Civiles, Matrimonios, 1917–1995 [Parte X]
|Perú
|Spanish
|Intermediate
|Perú, Lima—Registros Civiles, Matrimonios, 1917–1995 [Parte W]
|Perú
|Spanish
|Intermediate
|Spain, Murcia—Cartagena Cathedral, Catholic Church Records, 1552–1948
|Spain
|Spanish
|Intermediate
Searchable historic records are made available through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world on FamilySearch.org/indexing. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Recent Comments