New Indexing Projects on FamilySearch: June 2017
June 6, 2017
The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, 5 June 2017–FamilySearch has published its June 2017 list of historic record collections available for indexing (see table below). If you have not contributed as a volunteer online indexer yet, these new projects might provide the perfect opportunity! This month’s indexing projects might also hold “that record” you need to break down another family history brick wall. There are new projects for Australia, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Italy, Peru, and the US. Help us unlock them through indexing. The indexing done by generous online volunteers is what makes historical records easily searchable online for free at FamilySearch. Click on a project of personal interest from the collections list below to see how you can help connect families to their ancestors.
|
Australia, Victoria—Cemeteries Transcriptions, 1850–1988
|
Australia
|
English
|
Colombia, Arquidiocesis de Manizales-Registros Parroquiales,
1797-2013 [Parte B]
|
Colombia
|
Spanish
|
Ecuador—Diócesis de Ibarra, Matrimonios, 1714–1959 [Parte A]
|
Ecuador
|
Spanish
|
France, Saône-et-Loire—1836 Census [Part B]
|
France
|
French
|
Italia (Antenati Italiani), Benevento—Nati, 1810–1942 [Parte H]
|
Italy
|
Italian
|
Italia (Antenati Italiani), Udine—Matrimoni, 1875–1903 [Parte K]
|
Italy
|
Italian
|
Italia(Antenati Italian), Chieti–Matrimoni, 1875-1930 [Parte H]
|
Italy
|
Italian
|
Perú, Cusco—Registros Civiles, 1889–1997 [Parte 2G]
|
Peru
|
Spanish
|
Perú, La Libertad—Registros Civiles, 1903–1997 [Parte X]
|
Peru
|
Spanish
|
Perú, Puno—Registros Civiles, Defunciones, 1890–2005 [Parte 1I]
|
Peru
|
Spanish
|
US—Final Accountability Rosters of Evacuees at Relocation Centers, 1945–1946
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Florida—Obituaries, 1980–2014 [Part G]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Idaho—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part A]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Iowa—Old Age Assistance Records, 1934–1946 [Part C]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Massachusetts—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part A]
|
Italy
|
English
|
US, Massachusetts—Muster Rolls of the Revolution War, 1767–1833 [Part B]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Michigan—Birth Records, 1866–1916
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, New Hampshire—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part B]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Pennsylvania—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 [Part M]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Pennsylvania—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 [Part P]
|
United
States
|
English
|
US, Washington—Marriage Records, 1750–1990 [Part M]
|
United
States
|
English
About FamilySearch
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
