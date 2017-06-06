New Indexing Projects on FamilySearch: June 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, 5 June 2017–FamilySearch has published its June 2017 list of historic record collections available for indexing (see table below). If you have not contributed as a volunteer online indexer yet, these new projects might provide the perfect opportunity! This month’s indexing projects might also hold “that record” you need to break down another family history brick wall. There are new projects for Australia, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Italy, Peru, and the US. Help us unlock them through indexing. The indexing done by generous online volunteers is what makes historical records easily searchable online for free at FamilySearch. Click on a project of personal interest from the collections list below to see how you can help connect families to their ancestors.

Australia, Victoria—Cemeteries Transcriptions, 1850–1988

Australia

English

Colombia, Arquidiocesis de Manizales-Registros Parroquiales,
1797-2013 [Parte B]

Colombia

Spanish

Ecuador—Diócesis de Ibarra, Matrimonios, 1714–1959 [Parte A]

Ecuador

Spanish

France, Saône-et-Loire—1836 Census [Part B]

France

French

Italia (Antenati Italiani), Benevento—Nati, 1810–1942 [Parte H]

Italy

Italian

Italia (Antenati Italiani), Udine—Matrimoni, 1875–1903 [Parte K]

Italy

Italian

Italia(Antenati Italian), Chieti–Matrimoni, 1875-1930 [Parte H]

Italy

Italian

Perú, Cusco—Registros Civiles, 1889–1997 [Parte 2G]

Peru

Spanish

Perú, La Libertad—Registros Civiles, 1903–1997 [Parte X]

Peru

Spanish

Perú, Puno—Registros Civiles, Defunciones, 1890–2005 [Parte 1I]

Peru

Spanish

US—Final Accountability Rosters of Evacuees at Relocation Centers, 1945–1946

United
States

English

US, Florida—Obituaries, 1980–2014 [Part G]

United
States

English

US, Idaho—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part A]

United
States

English

US, Iowa—Old Age Assistance Records, 1934–1946 [Part C]

United
States

English

US, Massachusetts—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part A]

Italy

English

US, Massachusetts—Muster Rolls of the Revolution War, 1767–1833 [Part B]

United
States

English

US, Michigan—Birth Records, 1866–1916

United
States

English

US, New Hampshire—Births, Marriage, and Deaths, 1600–1990 [Part B]

United
States

English

US, Pennsylvania—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 [Part M]

United
States

English

US, Pennsylvania—World War II Draft Registrations, 1940–1945 [Part P]

United
States

English

US, Washington—Marriage Records, 1750–1990 [Part M]

United
States

English

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

