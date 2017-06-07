The Digital Maine Transcription Project (DMTP) encourages “crowdsourcing.” That is, you or anyone else with an interest can help make significant Maine documents accessible online so that others may benefit.

According to the DMTP web site at http://www.digitalmaine.net/projects/about:

DMTP started in 2016 as a collaborative project of the Maine State Archives and Maine State Library. The decision was made to open up access to as many digital images of original documents as possible, but staff lacked time to transcribe them.

Building upon other national projects such as those at the Smithsonian and University of Iowa, staff developed this partner project to encourage members of the public to participate. Individuals can now assist us by transcribing the documents which they find interesting and share their work with the world.

Volunteers can work from the comfort of their homes – just create a login and start transcribing!

Interested? Yes, YOU can help. You can learn a lot more and also see the work completed so far at the Digital Maine Transcription Project at http://www.digitalmaine.net/projects/.

My thanks to the information in the recent Maine Genealogical Society Newsletter for alerting me about this worthwhile project.