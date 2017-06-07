Videotapes Are Becoming Unwatchable

How many videotapes do you own? Are any of them videos made at family reunions or videos of your children or grandchildren as they grew? Would you like to preserve them for a few more years? If so, you need to take action NOW!

Research suggests that videotapes aren’t going to live beyond 15 to 20 years. Some call this the “magnetic media crisis.” The problem is that many people don’t realize their tapes are degrading.

You need to copy your videotapes to digital media NOW. You can do it yourself or find any number of services that will do it for you. If you only have a few videotapes, it probably is cheaper and certainly is easier to have someone else make the copies. If you have dozens of tapes that need to be preserved, you might want to undertake the effort yourself.

An excellent article about the preservation efforts of the XFR Collective (pronounced Transfer Collective) may be found in an article by Scott Greenstone published in the NPR web site at: http://n.pr/2r0r5JN.