Ancestry.com Migrates Its Entire Server Infrastructure to the Cloud

I have written often about the advantages and the disadvantages of storing your data, especially backup copies, in the cloud. Mostly, it is an efficient and effective method of keeping your information safe. A lot of industry leaders agree. Now Ancestry.com’s entire data center has been moved to cloud computing.

A few years ago, I visited Ancestry.com’s data center on two different occasions. While impressive, it was a typical data center. (I have been inside hundreds of data centers over the years.) One major disaster, such as a fire or earthquake, could have left the company without a lot of data processing capabilities. To be sure, Ancestry.com maintains almost constant backups of their data. However, building a new data center after a disaster, probably in a new location, and restoring the backups would have required months, possibly years.

Now Ancestry.com has a new solution. According to an article by Natalie Gagliordi in ZDet:

“Genealogy service provider Ancestry.com is the latest data-heavy company to migrate its entire infrastructure to Amazon Web Services.

“Ancestry is a 34-year-old company and is rarely mentioned for its technological prowess, but it deals in data at a massive scale. Its services rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning to help subscribers uncover connections in millions of family trees and historical records.

“On the technology front, Ancestry currently manages about 10 petabytes of structured and unstructured data generated by more than 2.6 million subscribers, including 20 billion historical records detailing births, marriages, deaths, military service, and immigration. On average, more than 75 million searches are handled by Ancestry servers daily.”

NOTE by Dick Eastman: 10 petabytes is 10,000 terabytes or 10 trillion bytes.

The old data center is being decommissioned.

You can read the entire article at: http://zd.net/2sIypH0.