MyHeritage Adds Seven New Online Dutch Collections

An article in the MyHeritage Blog states:

“We’re happy to announce the publication on MyHeritage Super Search of seven large and significant historical record collections from the Netherlands. These new collections, totaling over 116 million records, cover about five centuries, and fascinating periods in Dutch history. During this time, the Netherlands’ population grew from an estimated 1 million people to over 4.5 million inhabitants.

“Included are a census-like collection called “population registers,” a set of vital civil records (civil births, marriages, and deaths), and a set of vital church records (baptisms, marriages, and burials).”

You can read the details, including a listing of all the recently-added record sets, at: http://bit.ly/2s1pLWx.